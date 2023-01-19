LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.

He was also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, finishing his Oregon State career with 308 career tackles, good for ninth best in program history.

LSU certainly needs help at the position, recently losing such linebackers as Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr., and Demario Tolan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Harris Street
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
FILE: Bolton High School
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance