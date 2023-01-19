Natchitoches Parish school receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Some of the top-performing schools in Natchitoches Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Thursday.

Natchitoches Parish schools collected 5,268 pounds of food in total, with East Natchitoches Elementary School collecting 1,087 pounds, Natchitoches Central Junior High School with 875 pounds and Natchitoches Central High School with 696 pounds.

Congratulations to all of the participating schools!

East Natchitoches Elementary School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

Natchitoches Central Junior High School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

Natchitoches Central High School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

