NSU alum to be on 27th season of ‘The Bachelor’

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An alum of Northwestern State University is headed to Hollywood to star on “The Bachelor.”

The TV show is entering its 27th season, with personality Zach Shallcross appearing as the host. Alyssa Jacobs, 26, will be one of 30 women vying for the heart this season’s bachelor.

NSU says Alyssa earned her bachelor of science in accounting from the university in 2018. She was an honor student and member of the academic honor societies, Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Lambda Delta. Alyssa served as president and treasurer of Phi Mu Fraternity, was treasurer of the Student Government Association, a leader of freshman orientation, part of the Demon Days Welcome Committee and was in the Presidential Leadership Program. She also represented NSU as Miss Northwestern-Lady of the Bracelet in 2018.

A native of Houston, Alyssa later earned a master’s degree in business administration from LSU-Shreveport.

Alyssa currently lives in Atlanta where she is a healthcare strategist and project manager at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“The Bachelor” will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC.

