VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog swept away by floodwaters, trapped in storm drain

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - First responders in Southern California say a dog has been reunited with its owners after being swept away by floodwaters earlier this week.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews responded on Monday to a report of a dog caught in some fast-moving floodwaters.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Seamus reportedly got away from his owner during a walk and was swept into a flood control basin, where he floated away, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters in the area said they were flagged down by an employee at an RV facility who reported hearing a dog barking and seeing it float down the channel to a nearby access tube.

The fire department said crews were able to track down Seamus and find him awaiting rescue in a portion of the storm drain.

San Bernardino County firefighters shared a video of the team rescuing the animal. Crews were able to get Seamus to safety and took him for a ride in one of their fire trucks after the ordeal.

The fire department said its team of firefighters were helped by an identification tag along with an Apple AirTag in locating Seamus.

The Australian shepherd was returned to his home in Loma Linda, and reunited with its owners, fire officials said.

