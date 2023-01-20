Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by the McKinney Police Department in Texas for two girls who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger,” according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The agency says police are searching for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns.

Jessica is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders, blue jeans, and dark frame glasses.

Jennifer is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs and blue jeans.

Police believe Jame Burns is connected to the abductions, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The 60-year-old white female is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen in black clothing and driving a black SUV in McKinney.

Officials did not identify the connections between the two girls and Jame Burns.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert is asked to call McKinney police at 972-547-2700.

McKinney is approximately 30 miles north of Dallas.

