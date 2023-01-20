APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. Detectives are trying to identify the unknown suspect.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area around 1:22 a.m. in reference to something being shot. They found the victim laying on the ground in front of the apartments in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim has been identified as Alfred Jerome King, 34, of Alexandria.

APD is investigating, but the suspect remains unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

