Beauregard constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish

By Johnathan Manning and Devon Distefano
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested.

Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.

Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.

Judge Tony Fazzio ordered Evey held without bond pending a hearing.

Justice of the Peace Julee Lafleur has appointed Tony Deville as Special Deputy Constable. Deville previously served two terms as District 4 Constable.

KPLC will have more in today’s newscasts.

