DeRidder teen dies after truck hits tree

(Pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - An 18-year-old driver was killed after his truck ran off the highway and hit a tree, according to police.

Aaron Bell Isbell III, of DeRidder, was driving a 2011 Dodge pickup south on LA Hwy 109 near LA Hwy 389 around 5 a.m. Friday, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

During a left curve, the truck drove off the right side of the road, back across the highway and hit a tree, Senegal said. Isbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senegal said Isbell was not properly restrained.

The investigation is ongoing.

