Finish in dominating fashion: Na’Kiyah Allen becomes 1st Lady Gator with quadruple-double

LENA, La. (KALB) - Finishing a game with a double-double or a triple-double is an accomplishment players achieve many nights out of the week, but senior forward Na’Kiyah Allen finished with a quadruple-double last week in the 89-36 win against Logansport.

“I had seen it on Twitter and said y’all are playing,” said Allen. “I was surprised because I thought it was double-double or triple-double but quadruple-double, that really surprised me a lot.”

Once the buzzer went off, Allen stepped off the court with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and 12 blocks.

Allen is the first Lady Gator in program history to finish a game with a quadruple-double.

“I knew it wouldn’t have been long before she did it because her mindset is domination, especially since she came back from her injury,” said Lady Gators forward Da’Zya Johnson. “She is always in domination mode.”

“We had to start pushing Na’Kiyah and try to get her motivated,” said Lady Gators Head Coach LaShanda Cooper. “Especially, after coming off of an injury. Just by her coming back and having that domination mentality, we knew eventually it was going to come.”

Allen missed the first eight games of the season due to a meniscus tear, but the setback set her up for an even bigger comeback.

“I am trying to be the player that I know I can be because it is my senior year, and I have to step up and it is about that time,” said Allen.

“When she steps on the court, it is nothing else,” said Johnson. “She means straight business, she is going to do what she has to do for the team. She is going to box out, she is going to get the rebound and if we need a bucket, we know for a fact that she can get us any easy bucket no matter who is on her.”

College offers are starting to roll in for the No. 7 player in the state, as she averages 20 points per game and 10 rebounds but her focus right now is leading the Lady Gators.

“She leads on the floor, and she leads off the floor,” said Cooper. “Nakiyah is the type of kid where she says, ‘hey I don’t care if I am stepping on your toes, as long as I know that I am pushing you to be better for the team.’ That is the mentality that she has.”

For her comeback after an injury and becoming the first Lady Gator to finish with a quadruple-double, Na’Kiyah Allen is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.