LCU basketball teams sweep series against University of the Southwest

College Hoops
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats and Lady Wildcats bounced back from the loss against LSU of Alexandria in statement wins against the University of the Southwest on their home court.

The Lady Wildcats controlled the game from start to finish. They led by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and within four minutes into the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats took a 21-point lead. LCU held on to their lead going into halftime, as they hit nine three-pointers in the first half.

LCU would continue their momentum and hold the Southwest to just six points in the fourth quarter to get back into the win column, 79-65.

Miya McKinney led the Lady Wildcats with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Claire Borot nailed five three-pointers, and Paola Abad Prieto lead the team with four steals.

The men were back and forth throughout the first ten minutes of the game, then the Wildcats took a five-point lead and never looked back, as they led 48-33 at halftime.

In the second half, the Mustangs cut the Wildcats’ lead to six, but it was not enough as they sweep the series against Southwest, 89-65.

Bailey Hardy led the Wildcats with 28 points, four steals and five assists. Delor Johnson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats will be back in action against Xavier on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at home.

