Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us.

In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.

Buck Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association, said Arbor Day is a chance to celebrate one of our state’s most precious resources. And, trees also symbolize a lot more. Many hold a great amount of sentimental value.

“We have some people who have a new edition to their family,” said Vandersteen. “They say I want to do something to memorialize the birth of my new daughter or my new son. So, I get a tree, and I plant that tree and watch that tree grow along with my child.”

Arbor Day is also a chance for the future of Louisiana to plant some seeds. Seventeen-year-old Angel Guerrero is the president of Rapides High School’s FFA.

Guerrero said he is using this day to teach fellow students more about trees and their benefits. He is also using the event as a platform to connect with Central Louisiana residents.

“How does this make us look,” said Guerrero. “Not just ourselves, but our community, our school and our chapter. It helps boost us and give us encouragement to do this with the community and help the community get involved with it.”

Arbor Day is always held on the third Friday in January to coincide with our tree planting season.

