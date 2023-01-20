LSUA MBB, WBB sweep HT to extend win streaks

College Hoops
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There was no hangover for the LSUA men’s and women’s basketball teams following their nail-biting wins Tuesday night versus rival Louisiana Christian as they swept Huston-Tillotson on Thursday, Jan. 19.

To start the night off on the women’s side, the Generals trailed by double digits before storming back to take down the Lady Rams 78-70. This win marks the third straight victory for LSUA, a streak they have not had since the 2020 season.

On the men’s side, the Generals’ outcome was never in doubt against the Rams. LSUA jumped to an 11-2 run before eventually taking a 53-35 lead at the break.

The 53 first-half points are the most in the first 20 minutes of the game this season. Six Generals scored double figures Thursday night as LSUA scored 111 points in the second-highest scoring total of the season.

LSUA has now won five straight games.

Both teams return to action Saturday, Jan. 21, to finish out their homestand against Our Lady of the Lake.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Harris Street
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
(MGN graphic)
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week

Latest News

DeMarcus Sharp poured in 28 points and handed out seven assists in Saturday’s win at Southeastern
Demons follow aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
Olivia Scott setting up the play for the Wildcats against the Mustangs
LCU basketball teams sweep series against University of the Southwest
College Hoops: LCU vs University of Southwest
College Hoops: LSUA vs Huston-Tillotson