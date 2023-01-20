LSUA MBB, WBB sweep HT to extend win streaks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There was no hangover for the LSUA men’s and women’s basketball teams following their nail-biting wins Tuesday night versus rival Louisiana Christian as they swept Huston-Tillotson on Thursday, Jan. 19.

To start the night off on the women’s side, the Generals trailed by double digits before storming back to take down the Lady Rams 78-70. This win marks the third straight victory for LSUA, a streak they have not had since the 2020 season.

On the men’s side, the Generals’ outcome was never in doubt against the Rams. LSUA jumped to an 11-2 run before eventually taking a 53-35 lead at the break.

The 53 first-half points are the most in the first 20 minutes of the game this season. Six Generals scored double figures Thursday night as LSUA scored 111 points in the second-highest scoring total of the season.

LSUA has now won five straight games.

Both teams return to action Saturday, Jan. 21, to finish out their homestand against Our Lady of the Lake.

