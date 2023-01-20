Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Harris Street
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
(MGN graphic)
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
FILE: Bolton High School
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School

Latest News

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt hopes to be a "fresh pair of eyes" for Louisiana with a run for...
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt looking to bring ‘bold leadership’ to governor’s seat
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Why State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car