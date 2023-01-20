Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday.
Rosepine Elementary School collected 4,253 pounds of food, Vernon Middle School collected 1,960 pounds and Rosepine High School collected 8,186 pounds.
A total of 22,011 pounds of food was collected in Vernon Parish. Congratulations to all of the participating schools!
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.