Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday.

Rosepine Elementary School collected 4,253 pounds of food, Vernon Middle School collected 1,960 pounds and Rosepine High School collected 8,186 pounds.

A total of 22,011 pounds of food was collected in Vernon Parish. Congratulations to all of the participating schools!

Rosepine Elementary School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

Vernon Middle School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

Rosepine High School (Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

