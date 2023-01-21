Avoyelles hires Jacob Carruth as Mustangs’ next head coach

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs are stampeding ahead with a new head coach.

CenLa Preps broke the news on Twitter that Jacob Carruth had been hired to be the school’s next football coach. Carruth replaces former Mustangs’ coach Andy Boone who resigned following the 2022 season. Coach Boone has since accepted the job at Lakeview.

Coach Carruth most recently served as the coach of North Central in Class 1A. Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, Carruth shared the sidelines with current Louisiana Christian HC Drew Maddux over at Glenbrook.

The Wildcats coach shared his approval for Carruth heading to Moreauville by responding on Twitter with “great hire.”

The Mustangs are coming off of back-to-back deep post-season runs that saw them reach the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals last season. Avoyelles returns the team’s leading rusher, Decareyn Sampson, who finished 2022 with 2,256 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns. Sampson averaged over 12 yards per carry and 173 yards a game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
(MGN graphic)
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
John Grimes has pleaded "not guilty" to a charge of "cruelty to juveniles."
Trial set for former Rapides Parish principal charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles
The stolen fire truck has been located.
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found

Latest News

DeMarcus Sharp poured in 28 points and handed out seven assists in Saturday’s win at Southeastern
Demons follow aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
Olivia Scott setting up the play for the Wildcats against the Mustangs
LCU basketball teams sweep series against University of the Southwest
College Hoops: LCU vs University of Southwest
Jakemin Abney
LSUA MBB, WBB sweep HT to extend win streaks