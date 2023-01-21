Avoyelles hires Jacob Carruth as Mustangs’ next head coach

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs are stampeding ahead with a new head coach.

CenLa Preps broke the news on Twitter that Jacob Carruth had been hired to be the school’s next football coach. Carruth replaces former Mustangs’ coach Andy Boone who resigned following the 2022 season. Coach Boone has since accepted the job at Lakeview.

Avoyelles has hired Jacob Carruth as their new head football coach.



He most recently was head coach at 1A North Central and was previously an assistant at Glenbrook under current LCU head coach @drewmaddox8 pic.twitter.com/VI1FeahYmc — CenLaPreps, LLC (@CenLaPrepsLLC) January 20, 2023

Coach Carruth most recently served as the coach of North Central in Class 1A. Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, Carruth shared the sidelines with current Louisiana Christian HC Drew Maddux over at Glenbrook.

The Wildcats coach shared his approval for Carruth heading to Moreauville by responding on Twitter with “great hire.”

The Mustangs are coming off of back-to-back deep post-season runs that saw them reach the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals last season. Avoyelles returns the team’s leading rusher, Decareyn Sampson, who finished 2022 with 2,256 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns. Sampson averaged over 12 yards per carry and 173 yards a game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.