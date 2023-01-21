Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries

(r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022.

Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said it got word of the first robbery on Oct. 24, 2022, which was on Magnolia Road in Pineville. The resident that was robbed had been gone for a few days and returned to find damage to the back door of the resident’s home. Several items were reported missing, including credit cards, private documents and some collectible silver coins.

RPSO then learned of the second robbery less than a mile away on Jag Road. Both of these robberies were deemed connected. RPSO said they were able to identify a possible suspect.

The final burglary was reported on Nov. 1 on Philadelphia Road. Again, the crime showed similarities to the previous burglaries.

After reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, RPSO said it deduced Wells as a suspect. However, he was arrested on Nov. 16 in Avoyelles Parish for other charges before being transferred to Rapides Parish on Jan. 17.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations, Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

For a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private, non-profit organization. It is not a law enforcement agency.

