High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups.

Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W)

In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.

The Lady Eagles held the Lady Mustangs to just 12 points in the second half compared to their 29. Rosepine soared big in this district matchup, 62-21.

Addison Fruge led the Lady Eagles with 17 points.

The boys’ matchup was a back-and-forth game from start to finish.

Going into halftime, the Eagles were up by two points, 37-35. The Mustangs came out kicking and kept it to a one-point ball game.

With just seconds left in the game, the Mustangs got a rebound to avoid a last shot to win, 67-66.

Donte Stevenson led the Mustangs with 22 points. Hayden Brister led the Eagles with 30 points.

Elizabeth vs Oak Hill

The Oak Hill Rams jumped out to an early lead and had control of it for all four quarters beating the Elizabeth Bulldogs, 58-25.

Krystina Greene had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Alexis Dyer finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

ASH vs Ruston

The ASH Trojans also jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but the lead got smaller and smaller as the Bearcats came back to beat the Trojans, 59-51.

Jaylin Johnson finished the game for the Trojans with a team-high 20 points.

