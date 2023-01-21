Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
(MGN graphic)
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
Harris Street
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
John Grimes has pleaded "not guilty" to a charge of "cruelty to juveniles."
Trial set for former Rapides Parish principal charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles
The stolen fire truck has been located.
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found

Latest News

Beauregard constable arrested on domestic abuse warrant
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit