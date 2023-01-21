RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11.

Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said its RADE Unit was conducting surveillance on MacArthur Drive on Jan. 11 when it said Hicks, who they were already investigating, parked at a nearby business. After making contact, RADE deputies smelled marijuana odors and asked Hicks to exit his vehicle. The deputies said he clearly possessed a handgun, which was then removed from his person.

RADE said the search of the vehicle yielded several narcotics and $9,219. The assortment of money was seized, and a civil asset forfeiture hearing is pending.

Hicks was released on Jan. 13, 2023, on a $125,000 bond.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

