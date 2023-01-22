Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana native released their first children’s book, “Forever So,” on Saturday morning at the Westside Regional Library.

DC Sills, a Disciples of Christ Pastor, authored the book that brings a message of acceptance to the reader. The book follows a sing-a-long pattern that includes themes about accepting yourself for who you are and realizing that you are loved and worthy, forever so, as it says in the book.

Sills enlisted the help of another Cenla artist, Pete Gorham, who illustrated the book. Gorham, an art major at Northwestern State University, said the illustrations were meant to be inclusive and depict a diverse range of people.

Sills said the book release has been approximately four years in the making, and the message throughout the book is one readers should hear more often.

“The book is basically my personal theology,” said Sills. “We are all worthy and loved and we all come from a creator who loves us and finds us worthy, or we wouldn’t be here. It’s a message I don’t think gets said enough to people. We say it a lot to small children, but as we grow as adults we hear too many messages like ‘don’t wear that, don’t say this, don’t look like that, don’t love this person, don’t be who you are,’ and we learn that we are not worthy and we must not be loved because the people in our lives are telling us we’re not worthy or loved. So, this book is to remind people that they are worthy and they are loved.”

'Forever So'
'Forever So'(Credit: KALB)
Pete Gorham, Illustrator.
Pete Gorham, Illustrator.(Credit: KALB)

To purchase a copy of “Forever So,” CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
Magnolia Street area
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
Beauregard constable arrested on domestic abuse warrant
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Lady Generals get fourth straight win after conference win against Our Lady of the Lake.
Late rally falls short for Lady Demons in New Orleans
Forever So
Forever So