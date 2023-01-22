Governor calls special session to address state’s insurance crisis

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana.

The session would take place from January 30 to February 5.

“Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund cannot wait until the regular session in April,” said Edwards. “I am grateful for the cooperation of the Senate President and House Speaker and the legislature in calling this special session focused on this Fund. While Commissioner Donelon says we must do this now, this is just a first step in addressing Louisiana’s ongoing insurance issues after the devastating hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021, a crisis worsened by hurricanes and wildfires in other states in 2022. We will continue to work on this issue during the regular session beginning in April.”

RELATED STORIES:

“Commissioner Donolen has stated that time is of the essence with regard to the legislature’s funding of the incentive program and thus the need to go into a special session,” said Senate President Page Cortez. “While we understand this will not completely solve the crisis we recognize the urgency.”

“While a special session to fund the Louisiana Incentive Fund is not going to solve the issue of availability and affordability of property insurance for our citizens, it is a short term band-aid that can be a first step toward a more long term solution,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. “The House will continue to work for a more permanent fix to this situation so that our businesses and property owners don’t have to go through this continuous cycle. We have to attract more companies to write policies in our state. We expect that Commissioner Donelon will make the incentive program work as a temporary fix, but we need to do more to solve the problem.”

Read the extraordinary session call—Proclamation Number 7 JBE 2023—by clicking this link.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
Here in Alexandria, The Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with FFA students to pass...
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway
Beauregard constable arrested on domestic abuse warrant
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
LSUA Generals win sixth straight game, which came against conference opponent Our Lady of the Lake.
LSUA Generals on six game win streak after conference win against Our Lady of the Lake.
Lady Generals get fourth straight win after conference win against Our Lady of the Lake.