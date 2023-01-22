LSUA Lady Generals upset second best team in the conference to win their fourth straight game.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSU of Alexandria women’s basketball team won their fourth straight game as they upset the number two team in the conference beating the University Our Lady Of The Lake.

The Generals shot 44 percent from the field in the first quarter including hitting five three-pointers.

LSUA wins this one over Our Lady of the Lake, 68-53.

LSUA led the entire game, the largest lead they had was 18 points.

Dannah Martin – Hartwick scored a team-high 14 points and Amani Gray added 13 points.

The Lady Generals look to push their win streak to five on Thursday on the road against Xavier.

