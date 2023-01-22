LSUA wins their sixth straight game after beating OLLU at home

LSUA Generals win sixth straight game, which came against conference opponent Our Lady of the Lake.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The winning continues for the LSU of Alexandria men’s basketball team, as they won their sixth straight game.

It was a tale of two halves, although LSUA was only down two points heading to halftime, they allowed the Saints to shoot 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc.

In the second half, the General’s defense stood out. They held the Saints to 31 points and 33 percent shooting.

The key was rebounds and free throws as they outrebounded the saints 40 to 28 and shot 87 percent from the free throw line, including two of them that helped them win the game.

The Generals pulled out a close one to beat the Saints 74-72.

Kashie Natt led the way with 13 points and Jakemin Abney added 12 points.

The Generals will go for their seventh straight win on Thursday on the road against Xavier.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
Magnolia Street area
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
Beauregard constable arrested on domestic abuse warrant
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Latest News

The Generals upset OLLU to get their fourth straight win.
LSUA Lady Generals upset second best team in the conference to win their fourth straight game.
Candice Parramore (right) led NSU with 19 points and scored her 1,000th career point in a loss...
Late rally falls short for Lady Demons in New Orleans
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
High School Hoops: Elizabeth, Oak Hill, Avoyelles, Rosepine, ASH, Ruston