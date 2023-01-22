LSUA wins their sixth straight game after beating OLLU at home

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The winning continues for the LSU of Alexandria men’s basketball team, as they won their sixth straight game.

It was a tale of two halves, although LSUA was only down two points heading to halftime, they allowed the Saints to shoot 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc.

In the second half, the General’s defense stood out. They held the Saints to 31 points and 33 percent shooting.

The key was rebounds and free throws as they outrebounded the saints 40 to 28 and shot 87 percent from the free throw line, including two of them that helped them win the game.

The Generals pulled out a close one to beat the Saints 74-72.

Kashie Natt led the way with 13 points and Jakemin Abney added 12 points.

The Generals will go for their seventh straight win on Thursday on the road against Xavier.

