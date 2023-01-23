94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13

The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish.

The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport.

CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023, to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to serve 10 years in prison at hard labor, with all but two years suspended. He also must serve three years under supervision after he is released from prison.

And prosecutors secured a permanent protective order barring Allen from having any contact with the victim or her family. Allen also must pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim’s family approved of the plea arrangement and was present in court during the sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Forever So Cover
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Malcolm Mitchell speaks to young students at the Bolton Avenue Community Center.
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla
Interview: State Rep. Firment discusses special session on insurance crisis
Alena and Gabe
Interview: State Rep. Firment on special session on insurance crisis
Alex and Malcolm
NFL Champ Malcolm Mitchell discusses importance of literacy