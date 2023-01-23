APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street

Magnolia Street area
Magnolia Street area(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. The Alexandria Police Department has released a description of the suspect and vehicle involved in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area

APD said the shooter was driving a white Ford/Chevrolet work van, with no windows on the two rear panels. The van is supposed to have a cage or screen separating the cab from the cargo area.

APD provided a sample photo of the van below:

Be on the lookout for a van that looks like this.
Be on the lookout for a van that looks like this.(APD)

Witnesses said the shooter was a black male, about 30-45 years old, with a balding or receding hairline.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

