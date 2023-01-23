FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Forever So Cover
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
He was required to report to the FBI contacts with foreign officials, but prosecutors allege...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to see body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial