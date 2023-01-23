Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges.

APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.

Theriot was arrested on Jan. 23 for abuse of office, extortion and malfeasance in office. She was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility with bond set at $20,000.

