Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows

Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women with dense breast tissue are up to four times more likely to get breast cancer, but many underestimate it as a risk factor, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

Dense breasts are normal and found in about half of women undergoing mammograms. However, the extra glandular and fibrous tissue can make tumors more difficult to see on mammograms.

For the study, researchers surveyed about 2,000 women between the ages of 40 and 76.

The study found that about 93% of women didn’t view having dense breasts as a significant risk factor for getting breast cancer, especially when compared to other more well-known risks like having a first-degree relative with breast cancer.

One breast cancer doctor said the study shows there needs to be more education for women and healthcare providers about the link between dense breasts and breast cancer.

Currently, 38 states mandate that women receive written notification after mammography about their breast density and its potential breast cancer risk; however, studies have shown that many women find this information confusing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Forever So Cover
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
The Ukrainian government says that tanks, especially the German-made Leopards, are vital if it...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK
The Food and Drug Administration proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts.
FDA weighs major shift in COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security