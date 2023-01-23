Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges

Shawn Michael Williamson
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested on two domestic abuse charges.

Shawn Michael Williamson, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Bond has not been set. Williamson remains in the VPSO jail at this time.

