Sanity hearing postponed for man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sanity hearing has been postponed for the man accused of stabbing his grandmother to death, stabbing his mother, and shooting three other people.

Aaron Morgan was scheduled to attend the hearing in court on Monday, Jan. 23. However, the court pushed back the hearing to Wednesday, April 12.

Doctors have been evaluating Morgan to figure out if he was found incompetent at the time of the crimes he is accused of committing.

Morgan is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers during a crime spree in August of 2021.

He faces a long list of charges including first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

