Baseball Preview: LSUA ready to defend the conference title

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are ready to hit the diamond this weekend as the reigning Red River Athletic Champions.

Last year their season started with little to no expectations after a losing record in 2021 and no head coach at the start of the 2022 season. Everything worked out with Kody Gautreaux filling in at the helm and leading them to the NAIA tournament.

Generals Utility player Bryson Broussard said that he is ready to put that behind him and aim for a deeper run this season.

“Last year was a great experience,” said Broussard. “But I’m ready to go further in the NAIA tournament. Everyone on this roster feels the same way I do.”

LSUA has most of its players returning this year. Their bats will likely be the same as Cameron Daigle and Jordin Ardoin lead the way on offense. Ardoin said that this year the team has gotten better at understanding the game.

“We are stronger on the mental side of things,” said Ardoin. “We are learning how to pitch instead of just throwing, and we are learning to hit for certain situations in the game. I think this will help us a lot moving forward.”

The Generals are heading into year two under Coach Gautreaux, and the expectations are set higher than most for coaches heading to their second season.

“The goal is to go and win a world series,” said Gautreaux. “We went to regional last year, and we didn’t accomplish what we wanted, but this team is hungry to get back and win it all.”

The first game will be Friday, Jan. 27, at home against Oklahoma City University at noon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.