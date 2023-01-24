Lady Generals looking to continue to climb up the RRAC standings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Generals’ 7-12 record already matches their wins from a year ago with eight games left in a year.

The Generals have won four games in a row, and three of those wins came against teams that are ranked higher than them in the Red River Athletic Conference standings.

The Purple and Gold had a few come-from-behind wins and an impressive win over RRAC champion Our Lady Of The Lake over the weekend.

Generals guard Jewell Jones said this team is trending in the right direction as they inch close to tournament time.

“All of this starts in practice,” said Jones .”We are doing the drills the right way, and it translates over to the games. We expect to continue to climb in the conference standings all we have to do is believe in ourselves.”

