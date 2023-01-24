Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read.

Mitchell won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2017 and has since authored children’s books and taught the power of literacy to students across the country. In 2016, Mitchell founded the Share the Magic Foundation and authored his first children’s book “The Magician’s Hat.”

Central Louisiana was first introduced to Mitchell in September of 2022. This time, Mitchell will be in Cenla for a week and is set to speak to over 10,000 students in Rapides Parish, giving out thousands of copies of one of his books, “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.”

Mitchell played college football at the University of Georgia. It was there that he realized he struggled with reading and began working to become the avid reader and author that he is now.

After speaking with the Bolton feeder system on Monday, Mitchell spoke at a community event at the Bolton Avenue Community Center, where he explained why literacy is crucial for success.

“Through reading, you can determine the value of your own life. You will have the information you need to make the choices to get you where you want to be,” said Mitchell. “You will have the information you need to control your own destiny. So, I think through my experience I learned just how important the value of reading can be.”

Mitchell will be speaking at schools and community events throughout the week. The schedule for community events can be found below:

Monday, Jan 23 - Bolton Avenue Community Center 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 24 - Arthur F. Smith Gymnasium 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 25 - Nursery Festival Grounds, Forest Hill, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information about Malcolm Mitchell and the Share the Magic Foundation, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.