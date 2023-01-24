LSUA men’s basketball hits stride at the right time

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has won six straight games and is now the third-best team in the conference.

The Generals have not been healthy to start the year with Guard Jason Perry missing some time with an ankle injury. With Perry on the floor again, this team has won six straight.

Power forwards Mitchell Seraille and Joe Ayo said that with everyone playing at a high level, they feel like it is impossible to lose.

“We are getting better,” said Seraille. “As we came together as a group, you can see that we are a dangerous team. It will be hard for anyone to beat us when we play to our full potential.”

“I expect us to keep rolling,” said Ayo. “The bigs and the guards are doing their jobs. We just have to continue to do the small things that matter.”

