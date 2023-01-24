LSUA men’s basketball hits stride at the right time

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has won six straight games and is now the third-best team in the conference.

The Generals have not been healthy to start the year with Guard Jason Perry missing some time with an ankle injury. With Perry on the floor again, this team has won six straight.

Power forwards Mitchell Seraille and Joe Ayo said that with everyone playing at a high level, they feel like it is impossible to lose.

“We are getting better,” said Seraille. “As we came together as a group, you can see that we are a dangerous team. It will be hard for anyone to beat us when we play to our full potential.”

“I expect us to keep rolling,” said Ayo. “The bigs and the guards are doing their jobs. We just have to continue to do the small things that matter.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Baseball Preview: LSUA ready to defend the conference title
LSUA baseball is ready to defend its conference title
Lady Generals looking to continue to climb up the RRAC standings
LSUA men’s basketball hits stride at the right time
Lady Generals looking to continue to climb up the RRAC standings