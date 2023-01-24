Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse.

The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.

Major work is expected to resume on Monday, Jan 30, and construction should take 10 to 14 days to complete. During the time of construction, the roadway will be closed to thru traffic at the Intersections of Jefferson and Poete, Jefferson and Amulet, Amulet and Second St. and the Intersection of Jefferson and Touline St. Please adhere to traffic signs and use caution when traveling near the worksite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.