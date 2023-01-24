Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Forever So Cover
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
Malcolm Mitchell speaks to young students at the Bolton Avenue Community Center.
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Man, 18, charged in Des Moines school shooting