NSU’s Ja’Monta Black collects second SLC Player of the Week honor this season

Ja’Monta Black
Ja’Monta Black(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. – For the second time this season, a Northwestern State men’s basketball player has earned his second Southland Conference Player of the Week honor.

Ja’Monta Black’s torrid shooting week, which included 14 3-pointers in two games, led the senior guard to his second weekly honor as voted on by league sports information directors.

Black’s sharpshooting performances at Southeastern and at New Orleans this week helped lead the Demons to a 2-0 week and moved them above .500 in league play for the first time this season.

A Missouri State transfer, Black averaged 29.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range, going 14 for 29 from long distance.

Black paced the Demons in scoring in both games, tying his career highs in points (31) and made 3-pointers (8) in NSU’s 91-81 overtime win at Southeastern on Jan. 19. He added 28 points and six more 3-pointers in an 88-65 win at New Orleans on Jan. 21, delivering the first set of back-to-back 20-point games of his NSU career.

Black previously was named SLC Player of the Week on Dec. 12 following his first 31-point game, which came against ULM on Dec. 10.

Black joins teammate DeMarcus Sharp as NSU players to earn multiple SLC Player of the Week honors this season. Sharp, who averaged 27 points and 6.5 assists per game this week, picked up SLC Player of the Week honors on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

The Demons return to action Thursday night when they host Houston Christian at 8 p.m. in Prather Coliseum.

