Police investigating after shots fired on Grambling’s campus

Tiger Village on Grambling's campus
Tiger Village on Grambling's campus(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment-style residence hall on Grambling State University’s campus.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Tiger Village, according to a media relations contact at the university. The shots were reportedly fired after some sort of fight earlier in the day that happened on Main Street. The school says it happened around 4:20 p.m.

University officials say nobody was shot during the incident.

Multiple people have been arrested; however, police are still looking for other persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grambling State University Police Department at 318-274-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the GSAFE app. Anyone submitting information should use the case reference number, 202301-00024.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information
Shawn Michael Williamson
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details on plan to address utilities
Public hearing scheduled for possible demolition of abandoned N. MacArthur buildings
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information
Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast