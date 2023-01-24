Public hearing scheduled for possible demolition of abandoned N. MacArthur buildings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council scheduled a public hearing during the Tuesday, Jan. 24 council meeting to discuss the possible demolition of three abandoned properties on the same block of N. MacArthur Dr.

The graffiti-riddled buildings in Alexandria have been the subject of multiple stories on News Channel 5 with surrounding business owners calling for them to be condemned.

The former Select 10 Motel and Suites has had trash piled up over the years from the homeless groups that have lived there. Last October, part of the building burned down and city officials, including District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington, said it has become an increasingly dangerous area in one of the busiest corridors in the city.

Following the fire, the council attempted to vote on if the city would tear down the properties, but a vote was delayed after the former City Attorney Shane Williams asked for more time so the legal team could look into it. The cost of demolition is not certain, but News Channel 5 learned it is expected to cost upwards of several hundred thousand dollars.

Residents and business owners will have the chance to voice their opinions on the property’s future at the council meeting that will start at 5 p.m.

