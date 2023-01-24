SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings.
SCHOOLS:
- Vernon Parish Schools closing at noon
- Rapides Parish Schools closing at 1 p.m.
- Montessori Educational Center closing at 12:30 p.m.
- Avoyelles Parish Schools closing 2.5 hours early
- Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
- St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Schools closing at noon
- CLTCC will close the Alexandria Campus and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus at 1 p.m.
- Blue Cliff College is closing at noon. Evening classes will be canceled and will resume tomorrow.
BUSINESSES:
- Rapides Parish Library - all locations closing at 1 p.m.
- Kollege Kamp (closing early)
- Cheneyville Town Hall will close at 12
