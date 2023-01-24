SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information

KALB Severe Weather Updates
KALB Severe Weather Updates(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings.

CLICK HERE for the forecast and radar updates.

SCHOOLS:

  • Vernon Parish Schools closing at noon
  • Rapides Parish Schools closing at 1 p.m.
  • Montessori Educational Center closing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Avoyelles Parish Schools closing 2.5 hours early
  • Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
  • St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Schools closing at noon
  • CLTCC will close the Alexandria Campus and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus at 1 p.m.
  • Blue Cliff College is closing at noon. Evening classes will be canceled and will resume tomorrow.

BUSINESSES:

  • Rapides Parish Library - all locations closing at 1 p.m.
  • Kollege Kamp (closing early)
  • Cheneyville Town Hall will close at 12

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Shawn Michael Williamson
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Winnfield man killed in Winn Parish motorcycle crash
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast