SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information

SCHOOLS:

Vernon Parish Schools closing at noon

Rapides Parish Schools closing at 1 p.m.

Montessori Educational Center closing at 12:30 p.m.

Avoyelles Parish Schools closing 2.5 hours early

Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Schools closing at noon

CLTCC will close the Alexandria Campus and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus at 1 p.m.

Blue Cliff College is closing at noon. Evening classes will be canceled and will resume tomorrow.

BUSINESSES:

Rapides Parish Library - all locations closing at 1 p.m.

Kollege Kamp (closing early)

Cheneyville Town Hall will close at 12

