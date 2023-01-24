Winnfield man killed in Winn Parish motorcycle crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 34 on January 23.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hiram Cook, 62, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Cook was ejected from the vehicle.

Cook was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP said that while the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. They urge all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

