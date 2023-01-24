Winnfield man killed in Winn Parish motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 34 on January 23.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hiram Cook, 62, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Cook was ejected from the vehicle.

Cook was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP said that while the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state.  They urge all motorists to stay alert while driving.  A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Shawn Michael Williamson
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast