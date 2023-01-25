2 kids found dead in Mass. home; woman, infant hospitalized

Police found three children under the age of 5 unconscious at a Massachusetts home, according...
Police found three children under the age of 5 unconscious at a Massachusetts home, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third was flown to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment.(Source: WFXT via CNN)
By WFXT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two children at a Massachusetts home, where a woman also allegedly attempted suicide.

Police found three children under the age of 5 unconscious just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, who police say had obvious signs of trauma, were both pronounced dead at the hospital. An 8-month-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” said Cruz at a press conference.

According to Cruz, a woman attempted suicide by jumping out the window of the home. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cruz says everyone involved appears to be related.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information
Magnolia Street area
APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Shawn Michael Williamson
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming
The suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington,...
Woman called 911 after letting Yakima suspect borrow phone
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version