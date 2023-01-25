American Red Cross launching ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The American Red Cross is launching the “Sound the Alarm” campaign to reduce the number of injuries and deaths related to house fires.

Since 2014, the campaign has installed over 40,000 smoke detectors helping to make 22,000 homes safer.

Locally, the Red Cross is partnering with the Alexandria Fire Department, the Alexandria Mayor’s Office and Safe Alex to canvas neighborhoods, install smoke alarms and deliver fire prevention information in high-risk areas.

Stacey West, the disaster program specialist with the Red Cross, said in our region someone dies every two to three days in a house fire. She feels that number could be greatly reduced with basic fire prevention techniques.

“We just want to make sure people are safer,” said West. “So, we will come knock on the door and tell you what we are doing, then get you to sign and say ok you can install these alarms in my home. We will install two to three alarms per home that need them. If they are older alarms and you need them replaced, or you need your alarms checked, we will do that as well.”

During winter months many residents are doing all they can and trying different methods to stay warm. So, naturally, this time of year the number of house fires rise.

The campaign encourages residents to check existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.

Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said it is important to know what your smoke alarm sounds like, adding that practice makes perfect.

“We certainly advise people to have that home escape plan developed and practiced,” said Rodrigue.

“When you practice, it is a great time to test out that smoke alarm. Once a month, press that button and everybody do what they were trained to do to get out of that house safely. Meet outside and call 911.”

Anybody looking to volunteer has to be registered by February 10. Click here for more.

