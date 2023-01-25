Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce.

Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.

Officers told Fletcher he was under arrest for the warrants and was patted down. Police found a crystal-like substance in his pocket (10 grams). Fletcher said it was “crystal meth” and officers found another bottle in his other pocket, that he explained was “poppers” (32 grams).

Boyce police said poppers are a type of inhalant with amyl nitrite and butyl nitrite, used for blood vessel dilation, muscle relaxation and sexual enhancement. Poppers are illegal in Louisiana.

Fletcher was taken to the Boyce Police Department for pre-booking and taken to DC-1 for booking for prohibited acts schedule II, dangerous chemical substances (butyl nitrite, nitrous oxide and amyl nitrite) and two contempt of court warrants.

