LCU receives 1 first place vote, ranked 4th in RRAC preseason poll

WACO, Tx. (KALB) - With opening day of the NAIA baseball season just two days away, the RRAC Coaches Preseason Poll has been released.

LSU Shreveport was the near-unanimous choice to finish first in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Pilots were the regular season conference champs last season going 31-2 in RRAC play before eventually reaching the NAIA World Series semifinals with a fourth-place ranking.

However, one member of the coaches’ poll believes that Louisiana Christian should be preseason number one. The Wildcats overall are projected 4th in the conference but are the only other school besides LSUS to receive a first-place vote.

In LCU’s first season in the NAIA as a member of the RRAC, the Wildcats went 32-17 overall with a 22-11 record in the conference. Heading into 2023, the Wildcats return one of the conference’s heavy hitters in Ju’Juan Franklin who had a .353 batting average with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs.

The Wildcats will open up the season at Billy Allgood Field in Pineville on Jan. 27 in a doubleheader against Dillard.

