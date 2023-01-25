LCU receives 1 first place vote, ranked 4th in RRAC preseason poll

Ju'Juan Franklin
Ju'Juan Franklin(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Tx. (KALB) - With opening day of the NAIA baseball season just two days away, the RRAC Coaches Preseason Poll has been released.

LSU Shreveport was the near-unanimous choice to finish first in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Pilots were the regular season conference champs last season going 31-2 in RRAC play before eventually reaching the NAIA World Series semifinals with a fourth-place ranking.

However, one member of the coaches’ poll believes that Louisiana Christian should be preseason number one. The Wildcats overall are projected 4th in the conference but are the only other school besides LSUS to receive a first-place vote.

In LCU’s first season in the NAIA as a member of the RRAC, the Wildcats went 32-17 overall with a 22-11 record in the conference. Heading into 2023, the Wildcats return one of the conference’s heavy hitters in Ju’Juan Franklin who had a .353 batting average with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs.

The Wildcats will open up the season at Billy Allgood Field in Pineville on Jan. 27 in a doubleheader against Dillard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
Winnfield man killed in Winn Parish motorcycle crash
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 2 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

Latest News

Many Tigers celebrating 2022 state championship.
Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) attempts to spin past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic...
Pelicans’ lose fifth straight, falling to Nuggets, 99-98
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU continues to struggle offensively in 7th straight loss, falling to the Razorbacks 60-40