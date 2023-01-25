LSU continues to struggle offensively in 7th straight loss, falling to the Razorbacks 60-40

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) struggled offensively as they scored a season-low 40 points against Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a 20-point loss to the Razorbacks.

The Tigers actually defeated the Razorbacks at the beginning of Southeastern Conference play at the end of December at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Since that win, LSU has dropped seven straight and has shot 35% combined during the losing streak.

LSU failed to score more than 14 points in the first half as they shot an abysmal 12% from the field making only three shots on 25 attempts. KJ Williams and Adam Miller each scored nine points in the loss.

The Tigers will look to turn things around as they face Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the PMAC. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

