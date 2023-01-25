Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish

Multiple mobile homes have been overturned from the severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple mobile homes have been overturned from the severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Pictures of the damage were sent from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Three people suffered moderate injures, according to the sheriff’s office.

