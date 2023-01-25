Pineville inching closer to naming permanent police chief

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville is getting closer to naming a permanent chief of police.

Late last year, former Pineville Police Chief Don Weatherford announced his retirement after serving as chief for the last 12 years. Mayor Rich Dupree appointed Deputy Chief Darrell Basco as interim chief. Basco has been with the department since 1994.

There is a process you have to follow before you can become chief, which includes taking a Chief’s Exam, which happened back in November.

“Darrell Basco has been the interim and has had a chance to get a leg up if you will,” said Dupree. “He has been a loyal number two to the chief that retired last October, much like I was a loyal number two to the mayor that retired last June. So, it plays very well that he has a leg up from that standpoint. I have tried to be fair and ask each of the candidates their vision of this department, both where we have come from, where we are now and where they would like to take it in the future. It has given me some good information to work with no matter who we select as chief.”

They are currently in the interview phase of the process.

Mayor Dupree hopes to make a recommendation to the city council in the coming weeks, possibly at the city council meeting on February 14. The council then votes on the recommendation.

