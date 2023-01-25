Pineville’s PQ Corp announces $5.5M expansion

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - PQ is an international chemical manufacturer of silicates and silicate products that are often used in consumer goods that other companies manufacture.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, PQ is investing $5.5 million to expand its facility in Pineville. The expansion will allow the facility to manufacture a larger volume of its products and allow for different products to be manufactured there that were not possible prior to the expansion.

The investment will create 11 jobs, two of which are occupations at the PQ facility itself.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree said the expansion is exciting and credits the workforce available in Central Louisiana as part of the reason why companies want to grow their businesses in the area.

”I think that’s what it says about this community. We are not the big metropolitan area of Baton Rouge or New Orleans or Shreveport-Bossier, but we have got a great workforce that comes from six or seven parishes around, not just Rapides,” said Mayor Dupree. “That’s what’s helping us as we are trying to land the next big industry here.”

Construction of the expansion began in November and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

