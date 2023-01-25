Trial set for Boyce man accused of shooting and killing off-duty deputy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for Nov. 13, 2023 for Victor Bellino, 53, of Boyce, who is charged with second-degree murder and five counts of illegal use of a weapon for the May 15, 2021 deadly shooting of Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston. The shooting happened in Gardner.

Bellino has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Lewis was an off-duty Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy. RPSO detectives said Bellino showed up to his stepson’s property and accused his own wife of having an affair with Lewis. She has denied that.

In the midst of the argument, detectives said gunfire started with Bellino firing five shots and Lewis firing two. Both were hit, but Lewis was killed.

At a bond hearing in July 2022, Bellino’s defense attorney, Angelo Piazza III, claimed Lewis may have accidently shot and killed himself as a result of a ricocheted bullet.

Judge Greg Beard has set some deadlines for July and August for pretrial matters in the case. There’s also a pretrial conference on Sept. 11, 2023 to hear any motions.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall.

